Creating a New India

The past twelve years have come to define a decisive phase in India’s journey—one where intent has increasingly aligned with execution. When Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the promise extended beyond routine governance. It was about reimagining India’s trajectory across economic, social, technological and institutional dimensions. What has unfolded since is not a singular leap, but a steady, layered transformation that has sought to recalibrate the country’s growth model. This period has coincided with some of the most turbulent global developments in recent history—from economic slowdowns and supply chain disruptions to the unprecedented shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, India’s policy direction has remained anchored in long-term structural change. The idea of a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’—a developed India by the centenary of independence—has emerged as both a roadmap and a rallying call. It is not framed as an abstract aspiration, but as a time-bound national commitment, requiring the convergence of governance, enterprise and citizen participation. The shift is also psychological. India today increasingly sees itself not as a developing economy seeking validation, but as a nation capable of setting benchmarks—be it in digital innovation, financial inclusion, or large-scale infrastructure development. This evolving confidence underpins much of the transformation witnessed over the past decade.

Economic Momentum

At the core of India’s rise lies a robust economic story. Over the past decade, the country has not only sustained growth but has also strengthened its position within the global economic hierarchy. India’s GDP has more than doubled—from around $2.1 trillion in 2015 to over $4.3 trillion—placing it among the world’s largest economies. The momentum is further underscored by projections that position India as the fastest-growing major economy, with growth rates consistently above 6 per cent in the coming years. This resilience has been particularly notable in the face of global uncertainties, reinforcing India’s image as a stable and reliable growth engine. The milestone of surpassing Japan to emerge among the world’s largest economies reflects more than numerical progress. It signals deeper structural changes—rising domestic consumption, expanding investment, and a growing integration with global trade systems. India’s economic architecture has gradually shifted from being inward-looking to becoming more globally engaged, while still retaining the strength of its domestic market, which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of GDP. Reforms have played a central role in this evolution. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), emphasis on ease of doing business, and targeted incentives for manufacturing have collectively aimed at creating a more efficient and competitive economic environment. The push towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ has further reinforced the focus on self-reliance, without disengaging from global opportunities.



Financial markets have mirrored this confidence. India today hosts some of the world’s largest stock exchanges by trading volume, reflecting both institutional depth and growing retail participation. The economic story, therefore, is not confined to macro indicators; it is increasingly embedded in the everyday financial engagement of citizens.

Infrastructure Transformation

If economic growth provides the foundation, infrastructure offers the visible evidence of transformation. Over the past decade, India has undertaken one of the most ambitious infrastructure expansion programmes in its history. The scale is striking: a road network exceeding 6.6 million kilometres, making it among the largest in the world, with rapid additions to expressways and high-capacity corridors.

The expansion of highways, logistics corridors, and dedicated freight routes has significantly improved connectivity, reducing travel time and enhancing efficiency across sectors. Flagship projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and other multi-lane corridors are not merely engineering achievements; they are economic enablers that facilitate trade, mobility and regional integration.

Railways have witnessed modernisation efforts aimed at improving both speed and passenger experience, while the aviation sector has expanded its footprint, bringing air travel within reach of smaller cities. Ports and logistics infrastructure have also been strengthened, enabling India to handle a significant share of its trade more efficiently.

The impact of this infrastructure push extends beyond physical connectivity. It has created employment opportunities, supported industrial growth, and improved access to markets for farmers and small businesses. More importantly, it reflects a shift in governance—from incremental upgrades to large-scale, future-oriented planning.

Digital India Revolution

Perhaps the most transformative shift of the past decade has been India’s emergence as a global leader in digital public infrastructure. At the centre of this transformation is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has redefined how financial transactions are conducted in the country.



UPI today accounts for nearly half of all global real-time digital transactions, making it the largest such system in the world. Its scale is staggering—processing billions of transactions each month, with record volumes such as 20.7 billion transactions in a single month.

What makes UPI particularly significant is its inclusivity. It has enabled seamless digital payments across socio-economic segments, from urban consumers to rural vendors. In fact, digital payments now account for nearly the entirety of transaction volumes in India, reflecting a near-complete shift towards digital financial systems.

This transformation is part of a broader digital ecosystem built around platforms such as Aadhaar, Jan Dhan accounts, and mobile connectivity—collectively known as India Stack. These systems have not only improved efficiency but have also reduced leakages in welfare delivery and expanded financial inclusion.

The global implications are significant. Countries across the world are studying India’s digital model as a template for building scalable, inclusive financial systems. India is no longer merely adopting technology; it is shaping its global narrative.

Inclusive Growth

Economic growth finds its true meaning in inclusion, and this has been a central focus of India’s development strategy over the past decade. Welfare programmes aimed at housing, sanitation, healthcare, and financial inclusion have sought to bridge long-standing disparities.

Financial inclusion, in particular, has seen remarkable progress. The expansion of banking access through initiatives such as Jan Dhan has integrated millions into the formal financial system. Coupled with digital platforms, this has enabled direct benefit transfers, ensuring that subsidies and support reach beneficiaries with greater transparency and efficiency.

Healthcare has also been a priority, with initiatives aimed at expanding coverage and strengthening infrastructure. India’s position as the “pharmacy of the world,” supplying a significant share of global generic medicines and vaccines, further underscores its role in global health systems.

These efforts reflect a broader understanding of development—one that goes beyond income metrics to focus on quality of life. The emphasis has increasingly been on dignity, ensuring that progress is not abstract but tangible at the household level.

Innovation & Global Aspiration

India’s transformation is also characterised by a surge in innovation and entrepreneurial energy. The country has emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with thousands of new ventures driving solutions across sectors.



This growth is supported by a combination of policy support, digital infrastructure, and a large talent pool. From fintech and health-tech to clean energy and space exploration, Indian innovation is increasingly addressing both domestic challenges and global opportunities.

Space exploration stands out as a symbol of this ambition. India’s achievements in this domain have not only demonstrated technical capability but have also reinforced its position as a serious player in high-technology sectors.

At the same time, there is a conscious effort to balance modernisation with cultural continuity. The narrative of development is framed not as a break from tradition, but as an evolution that draws strength from India’s heritage. This duality adds depth to the vision of a developed nation.

Towards 2047

As India looks ahead to 2047, the vision of a Viksit Bharat continues to guide policy and public discourse. It is a vision that encompasses economic strength, social inclusion, technological leadership, and cultural confidence.



Within this broader journey, the leadership of Narendra Modi has provided continuity and direction. The emphasis has been on long-term thinking—on building systems that endure and reforms that create lasting impact. It is this approach that has woven together the various strands of India’s growth story.

The road ahead will inevitably bring new challenges. Global uncertainties, climate imperatives, and evolving economic dynamics will test the resilience of current gains. Yet, the trajectory of the past decade offers reason for optimism. It demonstrates that when governance is aligned with vision, and when policy is supported by participation, transformation is not only possible—it is sustainable.

India today stands at a moment of transition—not just from developing to developed, but from aspiration to assertion. The story of the past twelve years is not merely one of progress; it is one of possibility. And as the nation moves towards 2047, that possibility continues to take shape—quietly, steadily, and with a confidence that is increasingly unmistakable.

Empowering India’s Farmers

Much of the discourse around India’s agricultural sector has, in recent years, been framed through the lens of protests and policy disagreements. While these moments have drawn attention, they often obscure the broader transformation underway—one that is steadily equipping Indian farmers to compete on a global stage. The government’s approach has moved beyond short-term relief to building long-term resilience, productivity and market access. At the centre of this shift has been a multi-pronged strategy. Income support through PM-KISAN has ensured direct financial assistance to millions of farmers, while initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have expanded crop insurance coverage, reducing vulnerability to climate risks. Investments in irrigation, soil health mapping and digital agriculture platforms are helping farmers make more informed decisions, improving both yield and efficiency. Equally significant is the push towards market reforms and infrastructure development—from strengthening mandis to enabling better storage and logistics networks. These efforts are gradually integrating Indian agriculture with wider value chains, opening opportunities beyond traditional boundaries. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the focus has been clear: to move Indian agriculture from subsistence to sustainability, and from local survival to global competitiveness. While debates will continue, the larger trajectory points towards a sector being prepared not just to endure, but to thrive.

