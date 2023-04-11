Create job opportunities for youth by reaching out to industries: Punjab min

Chandigarh: In order to provide suitable jobs to the youth of the state, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora directed the department officials to reach out to industries in order to familiarise themselves with industry job requirements so that youth can be trained accordingly



Chairing a meeting with the District In-charges of Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training department and field staff of Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) here at PEDA Complex, Aman Arora asked them to work proactively to further improve the placement rate of youth registered with the department. The conversion of registered youth into placement could only be improved by bridging the gap between skilled manpower and industry requirements in the state and special focus should be laid on this, he emphasised.