Create ‘Apmaan Mantralaya’: Priyanka’s swipe at Modi

Saharsa: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for frequently accusing opposition leaders of insulting the country and Bihar, saying he should set up a new ministry, the ‘Apamaan Mantralaya’ (Ministry of Insults).

Addressing election rallies in Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, Vadra launched one of her fiercest attacks yet on the prime minister, accusing him of diverting public attention from unemployment, corruption and poverty by constantly targeting his opponents.

“Instead of talking about development, the prime minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the country. He should form a new ministry, ‘Apamaan Mantralaya’, because that’s what his government seems most focused on,” she said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Her remarks came days after Modi accused the Congress-RJD combine of “insulting Chhathi Maiyya,” opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and protecting infiltrators for vote-bank politics.

Vadra said the Centre’s Agnipath scheme was neither in the interest of the country nor of the young generation aspiring to serve in the armed forces.

“The Agnipath scheme is neither serving the interests of the youth nor the country. The government must answer why it is playing with the future of lakhs of young men who dream of serving India. Whose interest is this NDA government trying to serve?” she said.

Taking a sharp dig at the prime minister, the Congress general secretary said, “Whenever you ask any question to the PM, he is either touring the globe or starts crying that everyone is insulting him. Instead of cribbing, he should answer the people of Bihar and the youth about the misrule here.”

She went on to liken the current situation in the country to colonial times, remarking, “First it was British rule, now it’s Modi Raj, where if you ask a question, you are either killed or beaten up, but you don’t get any answers.”