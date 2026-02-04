Cracks in INDI Alliance in Tamil Nadu as Congress appears indecisive, says Sitharaman

New Delhi: Suggesting cracks within the INDI Alliance in Tamil Nadu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman questioned the Congress party's commitment to the DMK-led coalition, saying it was dilly-dallying on deciding whether to contest the upcoming assembly elections on its own or with DMK.

In an interview with PTI Videos, she said actor Vijay's entry has "stirred the electoral pot in Tamil Nadu", but only election results will be the best judge on his showing.

She also questioned why the ruling DMK appeared "insecure" despite completing a full five-year term while claiming good governance.

Sitharaman accused the DMK government of failing to address law and order issues, including drug trafficking, crimes against Scheduled Castes and women, and rising insecurity on university campuses.

"These are questions any opposition must raise," she said.

Commenting on the entry of actor Vijay into Tamil Nadu politics, Sitharaman said his presence had heightened interest in the state's elections and unsettled the ruling DMK.

"Only the final results of the election can prove it, but I think he stirred the electoral pot. And in fact, a lot of interest in Tamil Nadu's elections now is because of the way in which his party and he are playing," she said, adding that his entry has made DMK "insecure".

On speculation about the BJP courting Vijay, Sitharaman said politics was not about "who needs whom," adding that anyone was welcome, while stressing that the NDA alliance was united and moving forward.

She, however, turned her criticism on the INDI Alliance, questioning the Congress party's role and commitment in Tamil Nadu. Sitharaman said the Congress appeared dependent on alliances and uncertain about its political direction even months before elections.

"Questions must be asked of both Congress and DMK. After five years in power together, why the hesitation to continue?" she said.

"After five full years of claiming that they've done very good governance, Tamil Nadu's growth, Tamil Nadu has done this...very well, the state has done well. But why should there be that sense of insecurity now? Any number of people can enter electoral politics. A film actor or any other professional or anybody. So, in that league, if Vijay has come in, which is very well. The voters have a choice," she said.

She went on to launch a scathing attack on the ruling DMK alliance in the state, saying "lawlessness, drug (and other) offences are going unpunished".

"For a party, which speaks about social justice, the crimes against the scheduled caste, crimes against women of poorer sections of the society are going unpunished," she said, adding that questions are being raised about the close association of the drug mafia with people in higher-ups in the ruling dispensation.

"None of this has been answered," she said. "Universities are becoming unsafe places in Tamil Nadu. It was never like that. So, despite being in power for a full five years, the DMK has not answered any of these questions."

Questioning the Congress party's intent of continuing alliance with DMK, she said the party appears to be split. "Do they want to go with DMK or do they want to be alone? Or do they want to go with somebody else?"

These points are being mulled when elections are so close, she said.

"Is the INDI Alliance intact?" she asked.

"(In) Tamil Nadu's politics, where you are a national party, you couldn't come to power, you're dependent on the alliance. And at this stage, you're dilly-dallying about who you want to go; questions should be asked of Congress, questions should be asked of DMK. Five years you ruled together. Why don't they want to continue with you? Why would there be a division?"

A national party, which went out of power in Tamil Nadu almost 50-55 years ago, has not been able to come back because it relies on alliance comfort, she said, questioning whether the Congress would continue with DMK or contest independently just months before the Assembly elections.

Sitharaman also emphasised that the BJP-led NDA alliance remained "tightly moving forward in unison".

Addressing why the BJP has struggled in much of southern India, Sitharaman said it would take time to dismantle what she called a "false propaganda", portraying the party as North Indian and Hindi-centric.

Pointing to the BJP’s growth in Goa and the northeast, she argued that claims of communalism did not hold. "If the BJP were communal, would these states accept it?" she asked.

Responding to questions about Tamil identity and regional pride, Sitharaman rejected the notion that the BJP lacked Tamil representation.

"I am a Tamil," she said, citing several BJP leaders from the state, including the Vice President of India, to counter claims that the party was alien to Tamil Nadu.

Asked about a larger role in state politics, Sitharaman said she was content with the responsibilities assigned by the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that she would campaign if asked.

"I do my party’s work," she added.