Cracks appear in BJP as UP by-polls nears

Lucknow: As the BJP gears up to win all 10 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections, internal conflicts continue to simmer despite claims of unity.



The recent incident in Ayodhya, wherein former MP Lallu Singh publicly accused a party leader of being a criminal and boycotted a BJP event, highlights the ongoing internal discord within the party.

Party insiders believe that if these internal rifts are not addressed promptly, they could pose a significant challenge to BJP’s ambitions in the by-elections. The BJP’s state leadership, however, has downplayed the incident, attributing it to Singh’s personal grievances rather than a broader

party issue.

Sources indicate that Singh’s dissatisfaction is directed at a local leader rather than the party itself, which is why he chose to skip a press conference organised by BJP. Some leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, have emphasised that winning the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya is a matter of prestige for the party. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally taken charge of the campaign for this seat, and internal conflicts among local leaders could hinder the party’s efforts.

The CM is keen to secure a victory in the by-elections, which would send a strong message across the state and the nation, especially after the party’s loss in the Lok Sabha elections. “However, similar internal divisions during the parliamentary elections led to a loss in the prestigious Faizabad seat, despite the inauguration of major development projects, including the construction of the Ram Temple. The defeat on this significant seat was felt not only across the country but also abroad,” a senior BJP leader said.

The controversy began when Singh walked out of a press conference held by BJP’s state general secretary Sanjay Rai in Ayodhya, citing the presence of a person with criminal tendencies on the stage.