Cracks appear in Bengal BJP as Dilip Ghosh and Tathagata Roy mock party leaders on social media

Kolkata: Veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Sunday tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media post in which he mentioned that “the hapless BJP staggers on with a part-time president”.

This comes at a time when another senior party leader Dilip Ghosh made a disparaging comment about a section of his party leaders.

In a post on X, Roy said: “One more week passes. 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections are closer by one more week. Meanwhile, in this godforsaken, Islamist-overrun, infiltrator-infested critical border state, the hapless BJP staggers on with a part-time president.”

Roy’s recent statement appears to be an embarrassment for the Bengal BJP as its performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the recently held Assembly by-polls was dismal.

Ghosh also attacked a section of BJP leaders, saying “if someone becomes obese, it affects his/her health. Same thing happened with state BJP”.

Ghosh made such a statement while giving an interview to a vernacular news channel. However, it is not clear if Ghosh has trained his guns on the new leaders who have joined the party. When Ghosh was at the helm of affairs in 2019, Bengal BJP managed to win 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 42. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won only 12.

The state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar received a portfolio in the Union Ministry after being re-elected in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.

He is still continuing as the state BJP president. The inclusion of Majumdar in the Union Council of Ministers indicates that there will be a change in the Bengal leadership. Majumdar was appointed as state BJP president in 2021 after the party failed to defeat the Trinamool Congress in

the Assembly polls.