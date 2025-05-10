Crackdown on illegal encroachments continues

Lucknow: The drive against illegal encroachments and unauthorised religious institutions in districts bordering Nepal continued on Thursday, following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Special campaigns were carried out by district and police administrations in Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

In Shravasti, the district administration reported the demolition of an illegal madrasa built on government land in Bhagwanpur Bhaisahi village, Jamunha Tehsil. Additionally, two unrecognised madrasas located on private land were sealed.

In Maharajganj, one illegal madrasa was identified and a notice issued, while one madrasa each in Nautanwa Tehsil’s Pokharbhinda village and Sitalapur village were demolished.

To date, action has been taken against 28 illegal madrasas, 9 mosques, 6 mazars, and 1 Idgah across these districts.

In Balrampur, authorities demolished two unauthorised mazars in Majhgawan village and one in Jungle Balrampur.