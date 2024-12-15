CPRM has successfully kept Gorkhaland demand alive : RB Rai

Darjeeling : The Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist (CPRM) claimed that in the past 28 years it has thwarted all attempts to dilute the Gorkhaland demand thereby keeping it alive. “The Centre and State governments have time and again launched many conspiracies to dilute the Gorkhaland demand along with the political rights of the Gorkhas. The government has propped up parties in the Hills time and again, who have propagated different political arrangements and agendas with the intention to dilute the Gorkhaland demand. However the CPRM has kept the demand alive, It has always been a watchdog of the true aspiration of the Gorkhas” stated RB Rai, Chairman, Advisory Board, CPRM.

The CPRM commemorated its 28th foundation day in Darjeeling on Sunday. A split in the CPIM had resulted in Hill leaders parting ways and floating the CPRM on December 15, 1996 with the demand of Gorkhaland. ‘Since then we have worked relentlessly for Gorkhaland making it a mainstream political issue. Joining hands with political outfits of Bengal like CPIML (Liberation) which support the Gorkhaland demand, we have organised Dharnas, rallies and seminars in Siliguri, Kolkata and Delhi since our party was floated.” added Rai.

He stated that similar Dharnas will again be held in Delhi in the coming months. When questioned on BJP’s delay in resolving the Gorkha stalemate, Rai stated “All the allies of the BJP including the CPRM will have to exert pressure on them. If they are sincere towards their own election manifesto and the Gorkhas they have to live up to their commitments.” The BJP in its election manifesto in the past four Lok Sabha elections has been assuring a political solution to the Gorkha issue, thereby winning the Darjeeling seat. However the assurances are yet to be translated to action.

Rai stated that the CPRM will also continue to work with tea garden issues including minimum wages and statutory obligations towards tea workers. Incidentally with their formation the CPRM had managed to garner widespread support with CPIM supporters especially in the tea gardens switching over to CPRM. At one time it had emerged as the largest Opposition party in the Hills. But with time this support base dwindled.