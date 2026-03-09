CPI(M) slams Centre over LPG price hike, demands rollback

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at the government over the steep hike in LPG prices, accusing it of an “anti-people” stance by “refusing” to reduce taxes on cooking gas cylinders.

In a statement issued here, the CPI(M) Politburo expressed strong opposition to the price increase affecting both domestic as well as commercial consumers. The Left party noted that the Rs 60 hike for domestic cylinders would heavily impact poor beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

“The hike in the prices of commercial cylinders by Rs 114.50 will also ultimately be passed on to the consumers. Together, these will impose greater burdens on middle-class and working people who are already reeling under relentless price rise and shrinking real incomes,” the statement said.

“The refusal to forego revenue from taxes on cylinders exposes the anti-people nature of the government,” it said.