CPI(M) renominates its 2 sitting MLAs in Bihar

Patna: The CPI(M) on Friday announced that its MLAs Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav will contest the Bihar elections from their respective seats, Bibhutipur and Manjhi, again as Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Names of the party’s other candidates will be announced after finalisation of the seat-sharing arrangements in the Mahagathbandhan, CPI(M) state committee member Manoj Chandravanshi said.

The decision to renominate Kumar and Yadav was taken at a meeting of the

CPI(M)’s state committee, which was attended by party secretary MA Baby.

Baby urged party members to focus on the door-to-door campaign to ensure victory for the CPI(M) candidates, a statement said.