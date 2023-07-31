MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > CPI(M) leader shoots self with his gun
Nation

CPI(M) leader shoots self with his gun

BY MPost31 July 2023 6:15 PM GMT

Seventy-two-year-old Samsuj Zaman, a CPI(M) leader committed suicide by firing from his own licensed gun. The incident took place on Monday in Sonahan village under Harirampur police station in South Dinajpur. The deceased had held the post of vice-president of Harirampur Panchayat Samiti from 2003-2008. His family members claimed that he was suffering from acute depression. Police from Harirampur police station recovered the body and sent it to Balurghat hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is on.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X