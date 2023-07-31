CPI(M) leader shoots self with his gun

Seventy-two-year-old Samsuj Zaman, a CPI(M) leader committed suicide by firing from his own licensed gun. The incident took place on Monday in Sonahan village under Harirampur police station in South Dinajpur. The deceased had held the post of vice-president of Harirampur Panchayat Samiti from 2003-2008. His family members claimed that he was suffering from acute depression. Police from Harirampur police station recovered the body and sent it to Balurghat hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is on.