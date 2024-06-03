CPI(M) criticises govt for hike in milk prices, highway toll

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Monday condemned the hike in milk prices and highway toll, saying the government was waiting until elections to impose “further burden” on the people.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Politburo said the hike in highway toll will lead to increase in price of all commodities.

“The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemns the hikes in the prices of all variants of milk by Rs. 2 per litre by Mother Dairy and Amul. It is clear that the government was waiting until the elections were over to impose further burden on people,” they said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Narendra Modi-led government, anticipating its return, is back to “looting people”.