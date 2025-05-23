CPI(M) condemns encounter of 27 Maoists

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Thursday “strongly condemned” the encounter of 27 Maoists, including Nambala Kesavarao, in Chhattisgarh.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau said repeated appeals from the Maoists for talks were ignored, and the Centre and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government chose not to pursue a solution through dialogue.

“Instead, they are following an inhuman policy of killings and annihilation. The statements made by the Union home minister, reiterating the deadline, and the chief minister of Chhattisgarh’s statement that there is no need for talks reflect a fascistic mindset that appears to celebrate the taking of human lives and are against democracy,” the CPI(M) said.

Many political parties and concerned citizens have appealed to the government to consider the request for dialogue, it said, adding: “In spite of our opposition to Maoists’ politics, we urge the government to immediately accept their request for talks...”