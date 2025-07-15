CPI leader shot dead by unidentified persons in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Telangana CPI leader was killed on the spot on Tuesday after unidentified assailants opened fire on him during his morning walk at Malakpet here, police said. A previous enmity stemming out of a land dispute seems to be the reason behind the killing of K Chandu Naik, police said citing preliminary information. The assailants came in a car, opened fire on Naik (47), a state council member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park at around 7.30 AM. After they shot multiple rounds, he died on the spot, a senior police official told media reporters.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) S Chaitanya Kumar, citing preliminary investigation, told reporters that at least three to four persons were involved in the firing targeting Naik. Police recovered three fired rounds and two unfired rounds from the spot. Based on the recovery of these, it seems only one weapon was used in the firing. However, further investigation is on, the official added. He said police were verifying the routes of the car in which the assailants came. CCTV footage in the area was also being analysed to identify the suspects. The official further said an old rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. "The (attack) seems to be over a land issue. He was having a disagreement with some people," police said adding three persons have emerged as prime suspects. Police are trying to elicit more information from them. Ten teams were formed to investigate the murder and nab the accused, police said. The slain Chandu Naik was an accused in a murder case, which was registered at L B Nagar Police Station here in 2022, police said. No complaint was lodged by the victim regarding any threat to his life, they added.