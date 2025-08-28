CPI delegation discusses SIR with Election Commission’s full bench

New Delhi: A Communist Party of India delegation met the full bench of the Election Commission of India on Thursday and discussed issues ranging from the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar to the implementation of model code of conduct, party General Secretary D Raja said.

The meeting was held as part of a series of interactions the poll panel is holding with political parties.

Raja said that they were invited by the Election Commission for the meeting. The delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

“We told the Election Commission that being a constitutional body, it has the duty to ensure the right to vote for every eligible citizen. We tried to explain that in Bihar, voters are being left out,” he said.

“We said the Special Intensive Revision is creating problems, and pointed out that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were held on this voter’s roll,” Raja added.

He further added that other issues, such as the implementation of model code of conduct, providing a level-playing field to all parties, and holding free and fair elections were also discussed.

“We conveyed our points to them,” he said.

In a press statement, the poll panel said that the meeting was in continuation of the interactions being held by the ECI with the presidents of various national and state political parties.

“These interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions that enable national and state party presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the commission,” it said.