CPGRAMS: 26.45 lakh grievances redressed in 2024

New Delhi: Out of over 29 lakh public grievances received by the government through a dedicated online platform, around 26.45 lakh were redressed in 2024, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The complaints were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online platform where citizens can raise complaints.

“A total of 1,15,52,503 grievances were redressed from 2020-2024 and an annual all-time high of 26,45,869 grievances (90.5 per cent) have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal from January-December, 2024,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

As many as 29,23,445 public grievances were received in 2024, including 3,08,124 complaints pending redressal from last year, he said.

In 2023, 26,15,798 public grievances were received (including 6,62,741 brought forward from last year) and of these 23,07,674 were disposed of, Singh said.

In 2022, 28,06,209 grievances (including 8,87,971 brought forward ones) were redressed and of these, 21,43,468 were redressed, the minister said.

The government issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024, he said.