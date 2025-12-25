Cow-based natural farming: Reviving India’s civilisational strength

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving on a development path that balances economic growth with environmental protection, public health and cultural values. This holistic vision is now shaping the future of Indian agriculture as well. For centuries, agriculture has been the backbone of our civilisation. However, in recent decades, excessive dependence on chemical fertilisers and synthetic pesticides has increased cultivation costs while severely affecting soil fertility, water-holding capacity and long-term sustainability. This has also adversely impacted food quality and public health.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly emphasised that solutions to India’s challenges lie within its own traditions and knowledge systems. Natural farming, rooted in India’s agricultural heritage, is therefore being promoted at the national level. Agriculture today must be viewed not merely from the perspective of production, but through the broader lens of health, sustainability and self-reliance.

India’s traditional farming systems were based on coexistence and ecological balance, with cattle—particularly indigenous cows—playing a central role. Cows are not merely religious symbols, but have historically been integral to rural economies, agricultural productivity and nutritional security. Cow dung and urine enrich soil, activate beneficial microorganisms and restore soil vitality. Crops grown in healthy soil yield more nutritious, safe and body-friendly food.

For Prime Minister Modi, natural farming is not just an agricultural technique but a way of life aligned with India’s ethos. It is a powerful means to reduce farmers’ input costs, increase income and free them from external dependencies, while ensuring chemical-free, toxin-free food for citizens. This is why natural farming has been linked to the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

The operational framework of natural farming is simple, indigenous and effective. Gaushalas must evolve from mere shelter homes into economic hubs producing agricultural inputs. Natural formulations such as Jeevamrit, Beejamrit and Panchgavya activate soil biology and enhance long-term fertility. Mulching techniques help retain soil moisture, aid water conservation, and protect crops from climate stress. These practices significantly reduce cultivation costs, making the goal of zero-budget natural farming practically achievable.

Institutional strength and cooperatives are crucial in turning natural farming into a mass movement. Under the guidance of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, the vision of “Sahkarita se Samriddhi” is being realised by organising natural farming practitioners and strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). This ensures farmers receive affordable natural inputs and access to markets offering fair prices for chemical-free produce. The convergence of cow-based natural farming and cooperative institutions is emerging as a new pathway to rural prosperity.

The relevance of natural farming extends far beyond fields. Lifestyle diseases are rising rapidly, largely due to food contaminated with chemical residues. Naturally grown, toxin-free food strengthens digestion, boosts immunity and improves long-term health. Prime Minister Modi’s global promotion of yoga and AYUSH is part of this integrated health vision, which finds completion only when food itself is pure and natural.

To encourage adoption, the Prime Minister’s practical mantra—“one acre, one season”—allows farmers to experiment without risk before scaling up. Under the National Mission on Natural Farming, the Centre is providing training, technical support, inputs and market linkages. FPOs are playing a vital role, particularly for small and marginal farmers, with women farmers emerging as key change-makers.

At the heart of this effort lies cow conservation. Gaushalas and cow-based farming are not matters of faith alone, but are directly linked to environmental protection, rural employment and public health. The Madhya Pradesh government is fully committed to implementing the Prime Minister’s vision by integrating natural farming, cow conservation and farmer welfare. The objective is not merely higher production, but safeguarding the health of soil, farmers and consumers alike.

Cow-based natural farming represents a renaissance of India’s civilisational wisdom. By protecting cows and soil, we can ensure healthy food, balanced lifestyles and a secure future for generations to come—realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed, self-reliant and healthy India.

(The author is Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.)