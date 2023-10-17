‘Covishield booster shot enhanced antibody levels against COVID-19’

Sambalpur: Doctors of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in western Odisha have found that Covishield booster shot significantly increased antibody levels against Covid, indicating enhanced protection against the virus.



The study has been published in the international journal Cureus of Springer Nature Group. The group of doctors of the premier healthcare institution who conducted the study comprised Dr Trupti Meher, Dr Subrat Kumar Pradhan, Dr Shankar P Hatei, Dr Subash Chandra Majhi, Dr Aishwarya Panda, Dr Smriti R Mund and Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra.

“The study included 132 healthcare providers, mostly women with a mean age of 35 years. They received the booster shot at least nine months after the second dose. The results showed that antibody levels significantly increased after the booster shot, with a mean fold rise of more than 30 per cent,” said Dr Sanjeeb Mishra, corresponding author of the study.

Mishra said the study also found that the antibody levels were higher in participants who had a longer interval between the second dose and the booster shot.

Interestingly, 38 of the participants had negligible antibody levels prior to the booster dose which signifies the need for the timely shot, he said.

The study suggests that the third booster shot can significantly enhance protection against the virus, especially in healthcare providers who are at a higher risk of exposure. The study also highlights the importance of monitoring the antibody levels after the booster shot to ensure optimal protection against the virus.

“Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of the ChAdOx1 (Covishield) booster dose in enhancing protection against Covid. The findings have important implications for the ongoing vaccination campaigns and the efforts to control the spread of the virus,” said Mishra.