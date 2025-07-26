‘Covid vaccination had no effect on risk of heart attacks’

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Friday Covid vaccination had no effect on the risk of heart attacks.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, he also clarified that data regarding heart attack cases is not maintained centrally.

Heart attack cases are not notifiable and there is no central registry for these.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that in order to understand the reasons for heart attack, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE) conducted a multi-centric matched case-control study in 25 hospitals across India.

Cases were patients aged 18-45 years admitted in the study hospitals with newly diagnosed Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) between October 2021 and January 2023, Nadda said. Controls were patients aged 18-45 years admitted in the same hospital for other causes, matched for time of hospitalisation.

Information was collected regarding the various risk factors.

Sharing the key findings of the study (not yet published), Nadda said that hospitalization with AMI was associated with presence of any known co-morbidity, family history of thrombotic events and ever being a smoker.

“Receipt of vaccination against COVID-19 had no effect on the risk of AMI. Even in those without any comorbidities, family history of thrombotic events and even smoking was associated with increased risk of AMI,” he said.