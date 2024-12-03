Courtesy Meeting

Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni and ADG Suman Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday at the CM’s residential office located at Kanke Road, Ranchi. JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi on November 28, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. The 49-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the chief minister by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.