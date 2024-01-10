Court to hear bail plea of accused on Jan 16

A Delhi court on Wednesday fixed January 16 for hearing arguments on the bail application of Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who was scheduled to hear the arguments today, adjourned the matter, noting that the investigating officer of the case was unavailable.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused - Amol Shinde and Azad - sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

These four were taken into custody from the spot, while two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested later. All six accused are currently in police custody.