Court sends TN Min Balaji to judicial custody till Aug 25

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against him and his aides, official sources said.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom the 47-year-old DMK politician was produced, remanded him in judicial custody till August 25. The minister, who was arrested by the ED on June 14, will continue to be lodged at the Puzhal central jail in Chennai

The central agency also filed an about 168-170 pages prosecution complaint, apart from annexures, arraigning Balaji as an accused, the sources said.

Judge Alli had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for five days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case. Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge.

The court is yet to take cognisance of the complaint (chargesheet) filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said. The ED is understood to have brought on record various documents seized, purported cash receipts recovered and the statement of Balaji that was recorded by it over the last few days in the charge sheet. It is expected to file a supplementary chargesheet as a number of other people, including members of Balaji’s family have not deposed before the agency till now.

Balaji continues to be a minister without portfolio in Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government after he was arrested in the money laundering case.