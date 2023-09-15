Court sends cow vigilante Monu Manesar to 15-day judicial custody

JAIPUR: A court in Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Thursday sent cow vigilante Monu Manesar to judicial custody for 15 days in connection with the killing of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district in February, officials said.



A police official, on the condition of anonymity, said during his two-day interrogation, Monu Manesar revealed that he was in touch with arrested accused Rinku Saini and the duo had spoken on the phone before and after the abduction of Nasir and Junaid, the victims.

He said Monu Manesar was involved in the crime, but whether he was the mastermind or not is still being probed.

“Monu Manesar was presented before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 15 days,” Gopalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Sharma said.

According to the police, four accused —Monu Rana, Rinku Saini, Gogi and Monu Manesar — have been arrested in the case. Twenty-six others are suspected to be involved.

Monu Manesar — booked by the Rajasthan Police for the killing of Nasir (25) and Junaid (35) and accused by some of inciting the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh — was nabbed by the Haryana Police on Tuesday. He was handed over to the Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand from a court in Nuh.