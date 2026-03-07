Court orders framing charges against Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA ‘scam’ case

Srinagar: A local court here has directed the framing of charges against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and other accused in the alleged Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.



In a five-page order passed earlier this week, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Srinagar, Tabasum, directed that the matter be listed on March 12 for framing of charges.

“List the main file on 12/03/2026 for framing of charge. After framing of charge statement of approvers, i.e., accused no. 3 and 6 shall be recorded as evidence, in case they resile from their stand appropriate orders shall follow,” the court said.

However, the court rejected an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to be made a party in the case.