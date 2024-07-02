Court grants Engineer Rashid 2-hour parole to take oath as MP

New Delhi: A court in New Delhi on Tuesday granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5, subject to some conditions.

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, was elected from Baramulla seat as an independent candidate defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

He was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Rashid had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his Parliamentary functions. It said Rashid’s wife and children were allowed to be present, on production of identity cards.