Court grants bail to IAS officer in teen suicide case

Itanagar: A court here on Tuesday granted bail to IAS officer Talo Potom in the case of abetment of the suicide of a youth.

On October 24, 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar was found dead in his rented room. In his suicide note, Yekar had accused former Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner Potom and Rural Works Department executive engineer Likwang Lowang of sexual exploitation, prolonged harassment, coercion, and threats.

A case under Sections 108, 271, 272 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Nirjuli Police Station. Potom had surrendered before the police on October 27 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

District and Sessions Judge Dr Hirendra Kashyap, in his order, observed that the materials placed on record did not prima facie establish abetment of suicide and that Potom's continued detention was no longer necessary for the progress of the investigation.

The court allowed Potom's release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs one lakh with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Yupia.

It imposed conditions that the accused must appear before the investigating officer whenever required, must cooperate with the probe and must not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.