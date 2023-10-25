Court extends Monu Manesar’s judicial custody by 14 days

: A court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar by 14 days in connection with an attempted murder case, police said.

This extends the jail stay of Monu Manesar, who is also an accused in the Nuh violence and a abduction-murder case in Rajasthan. He was granted bail in the Nuh violence case on October 16.

On Wednesday, the court of Pataudi Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan sent Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar to another 14 days of judicial custody. Due to security reasons, Manesar’s hearing was held via video conferencing from the Bhondsi jail.

“In the case of murder attempt, registered at Pataudi police station, the hearing was held in Pataudi court today and the court extended his judicial custody for next 14 days. The next hearing will be on November 8,” said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, counsel of Manesar.