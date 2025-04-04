Court directs perjury proceedings against woman in false rape case

New Delhi: Perjury is often bold and open. It is truth that is shamefaced,” said a court here while directing the initiation of perjury proceedings

against a woman for filing a false case of rape.

The court, which acquitted the accused, observed that it was a case of a honey trap wherein the alleged victim entrapped the man in a pre-planned manner to extort money from him.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal was hearing the case against the accused who was charged with the offences of rape, criminal intimidation, assaulting a woman with the intent to disrobe her, outraging a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment. In its order dated April 1, the judge noted the evidence before it and said, “In the instant matter, the testimony of prosecutrix is not only full of contradictions but the same is inherently inconsistent, tainted and full of concoctions

to say the least.

“Perjury is often bold and open. It is truth that is shamefaced: The above adage squarely applies to the case herein as we would see while I pen out this judgment,” the judge added.

The court, noting the woman’s statement, said that she had joined a private company on a date when it did not exist.

Acquitting the accused, the court ruled that the prosecutrix had fabricated a false rape/molestation claim, describing it as a pre-planned honey trap to extort money.

The judge highlighted the accused’s suffering, emphasized the misuse of legal provisions, and ordered strict perjury charges against her under BNSS Section 379. with agency inputs