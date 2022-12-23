Court defers hearing of plea seeking narco/polygraph test of Ankita Bhandari murder accused to Jan 3

Dehradun: A Kotdwar court on Thursday deferred to January 3 the hearing of a plea seeking a narco and polygraph test of the three accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Bhawana Pandey deferred the hearing after Amit Sajwan, the defence counsel, filed an affidavit saying the plea seeking a narco and polygraph test lacked clarity.

The plea for a narco and polygraph test of the accused was filed by the prosecution.

"The affidavit filed by the prosecution seeking narco and polygraph test of the accused lacks clarity. It says a narco and polygraph test of the accused has to be conducted.

"However, it does not say whether they want a narco test or a polygraph test or both. It also does not say for what purpose they want it," Sajwan said.

The plea will be heard on January 3, he added. The court will close for Christmas on Saturday and reopen on January 3.