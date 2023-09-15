Court adjourns Naidu’s bail petitions to Sept 19 in Skill Development Corp case

Vijayawada: A local Court in Vijayawada on Friday adjourned the hearing of two bail petitions filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to September 19.



Naidu, who has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days for the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government, had filed an interim bail petition as well as one seeking regular bail.

‘The court heard the matters in detail and directed the matter to be posted to Tuesday, September 19 to enable us (CID lawyers) to file a counter affidavit,’ Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, representing the CID, told reporters.

He said the CID team of lawyers have opposed both the bail petitions on the grounds of maintainability and made submissions on the merits of the matter.

Considering that Naidu’s legal team not filing a counter affidavit to CID custody seeking petition and also the High Court being seized of these matters, Vivekananda said they have requested the lower Court to take it up on September 19 so that the directions given by the High Court may have a binding effect on this Court.