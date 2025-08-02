Country’s youth being beaten with lathis for asking about their future: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In a chilling display of state repression, Delhi Police unleashed a brutal lathicharge on students and teachers peacefully protesting against the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at Jantar Mantar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the BJP-led Modi govt has once again exposed its dictatorial mindset by mercilessly beating those who dared to raise questions about their future.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the violent crackdown by Delhi Police on protesting students and teachers, calling it a direct assault on the dreams and aspirations of India’s youth. Sharing a video of the police’s brutal action on social media platform X, he stated: “The country’s youth are out on the streets, facing police batons, simply for asking questions about their future. SSC exams have the power to change the lives of lakhs of youth, but when the entire process itself comes under suspicion, how can trust remain? These lathis haven’t just struck young bodies—they’ve struck at the hopes and dreams of an entire generation. The youth are now asking: how long will the system continue to mock our hard work? The govt will have to answer.” The AAP has expressed full support for the students and teachers demanding accountability and transparency in the SSC recruitment process. AAP leaders have echoed the concerns raised by protestors, who are opposing the use of a blacklisted company for conducting the exams, as well as technical failures and abrupt cancellations.