Country’s speed and momentum need to be replicated in every field: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for world-class leaders in every field who can find solutions to global complexities and needs while prioritising the interests of India.

Addressing the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave here, Modi said an institute like this can be a game-changer at a time when India needs energetic leaders in every field, be it bureaucracy, policy-making or business, who have a global approach but a mindset rooted in local perspectives.

He called for leaders in different fields who have “global thinking and local upbringing”, saying what is needed is a leadership that reflects India’s vision in every field when the country is emerging as a “global powerhouse”.

The country’s speed and momentum need to be replicated in every field, Modi said, adding that institutes like the SOUL are not only a choice but a necessity.

“There is a need for energetic leaders in every sector who can find solutions to global complexities and needs while prioritising the nation’s interests on the global stage,” he said.

These leaders should have a global approach but retain a local mindset, and should be ready for strategic decision-making, crisis management and futuristic thinking, the prime minister said.

The future leadership, he said, will not be limited to power, an apparent reference to the political arena, adding that leadership roles will require capabilities in innovation and impact.

Modi said such leaders, who understand international dynamics, are required for the country to compete in international markets and global institutions.

He emphasised the need for preparing the leadership for emerging sectors, such as deep-tech, space, biotech and renewable energy, besides conventional sectors like sports, agriculture, manufacturing and social service.

“India must not only aspire for excellence in all sectors but also achieve it. India needs leaders who can develop new institutions of global excellence,” the prime minister said. He noted that India’s history is filled with glorious stories of such institutions and emphasised the need to revive that spirit.

Modi underscored the importance of building human resources and said the development of better citizens is necessary for nation-building when everyone is working for the making of a “Viksit Bharat”.

In this context, he cited the example of Gujarat, noting that questions were raised about its future as a separate state due to its lack of natural resources.

However, the state is doing very well today due to its leaders, Modi said, adding that it has no diamond mine but nine out of 10 diamonds in the world pass through the hands of a Gujarati.