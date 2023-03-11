Country will become self-reliant with inclusive education: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that education is the main factor in the progress of the country and the nation will become self-reliant with inclusive education. The chief minister was addressing a meeting organised under the chairmanship of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya with vice-chancellors and registrars of private universities of the state at Raj Bhavan here Saturday.



Higher Education Minister, Mool Chand Sharma, Chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council, BK Kuthiala, Advisor, Higher Education, Brij Kishore, vice-chairman, Higher Education, KC Sharma, Political Advisor to Chief Minister, Bharat Bhushan Bharti were also present in the meeting. The chief minister expressed gratitude to the governor for convening a two-day meeting organised to review the works of the higher education department. He said that private universities have an important role in implementing the new education policy. “In the new education policy, education related to life values has been included so that the collective development of the person is ensured and he becomes self-reliant,” he added.

Khattar said that due to Lord Macaulay’s education, we could not impart real life useful learning. “Life values have been given priority in the new National Education Policy, so that we can achieve our objectives by imbibing it. The purpose of government and private universities is the same in terms of education. They should adopt the best practices not only of each other but also of universities across the world,” he added.

Khattar said that the government and private universities should be self-reliant in the field of resources and for this, the alumni can make a huge contribution. He said that for this, all the universities can organise Alumni-Day once in a year and invite their alumni who have settled abroad. “Apart from alumni funds, assistance can also be taken from CSR Funds for self-reliance,” he added. The CM said that it is necessary to impart skill education to the youth to eliminate unemployment.

“With the rapid expansion of technical education, the youth will become more self-reliant and they will also get employment easily. Skill development has been given prominence in the new education policy,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, Higher Education Minister, Mool Chand Sharma said that the state government has set a target to increase the gross enrolment ratio in higher education from 32 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030. He said that a campaign is being launched to trace the zero dropout of children in the age group of 6 to 18 years.