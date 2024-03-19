‘Country fervently demanding a change’

New Delhi: Asserting that the country is seeking a change, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the ‘guarantees’ touted by the present government would meet the same fate as the ‘India Shining’ slogan of 2004.



Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party leaders K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said the CWC has authorised Kharge to give final approval to the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and decide a date for its release.

The CWC has prepared a roadmap for taking the party’s guarantees to grassroots, Venugopal said after the over three-hour long meeting.

Ramesh said the Congress will release not just a ‘ghoshna patra’ (manifesto) but ‘nyay patra’ so that people see a bright future.

Earlier addressing the meeting of the CWC, the party’s top decision-making body, Kharge urged all party leaders and workers to take every issue raised in the party manifesto to every village and town and to every household across the country.

“The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the present government would have the same fate as that of the ‘India Shining’ slogan of 2004,” he said in his address at the CWC meet.

“All of us have a responsibility to ensure that our manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and our commitments are taken to every household across the country and people at large,” he added.

The BJP government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the ‘India Shining’ slogan during the 2004 Lok Sabha election. The party had lost the poll.

Kharge also said that Congress workers in villages, towns will have to rise to take the party manifesto to every household.

The Congress president said whatever has been promised in the manifesto, will be strictly implemented.

Before making promises in the manifesto, an in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable, he said.

“It is because of this very fact that, right from 1926, the Congress party’s manifesto has been regarded as a ‘document of trust and commitment’,” he said.

Kharge also lauded the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying through it the Congress was able to draw the country’s attention to the real issue of people.

“These were not just political yatras but will be noted for the largest mass contact movement in our political history. One can’t undermine the fact that nobody in our times has undertaken such a massive exercise. Both these yatras managed to take the issue of the people to national centre stage,” he said referred to the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the just concluded Nyay Yatra.