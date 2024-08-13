Countries exploiting foreign crises weaken themselves, says Akhilesh

Lucknow: Apparently referring to the situation in Bangladesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said any country that uses the political situation of another country to serve its own designs weakens itself.

“World history is a witness that in different countries, violent mass revolutions, military coups, anti-government movements have taken place against the government for various reasons, right or wrong, depending on the test of the time,” Yadav post on X in Hindi. In such a situation, only that country has “risen again” which has not discriminated against anyone on any ground.

In his post on X, Yadav did not specifically name Bangladesh or India but, without elaborating, he mentioned the “failure” of foreign policy.

“One thing that needs to be specifically highlighted is that history also teaches that any power that uses the political situation of another country to fulfil its own political designs, weakens the country both internally and externally,” he said. He added that it is the duty of every country to protect its citizens. It is also the humane duty of every civilised society to protect every resident and neighbour without any discrimination, Yadav said.

The SP chief said that unilateral interference by any country in the internal matters of another country is not considered appropriate as per the global diplomatic standards.

But at the same time, he advocated “courageous” steps in collaboration with the international community. “The government which remains a silent spectator in such a situation should believe that it is the failure of its foreign policy that the conditions in the countries adjacent to it in all directions are neither normal nor favourable for it.