Countdown for BJP’s exit has begun: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, declaring that the “countdown” to the BJP’s removal from power had begun.



Addressing a rally here at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal alleged that Modi and Shah had conspired to frame him in the liquor policy case. Referring to the trial court’s recent judgement as “historic”, he said it proved that he was a “kattar imaandar” (hardcore honest person). He asserted that 140 crore Indians would unite to uproot what he termed a “dictatorial government” from the country.

On Friday, a trial court granted relief to Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the case. The court criticised the CBI, observing that the charge sheet “suffers from internal contradictions, striking at the root of conspiracy theory.”

Speaking to party leaders and workers from several states, Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister feared dissent and Opposition. “When a tyrant is scared, it signals the end of his reign,” he said, claiming that various individuals and groups had been targeted. He further alleged that in 12 years of BJP rule, sectors such as roads, healthcare, education and sanitation had deteriorated across the country.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister’s “Viksit Bharat” vision, Kejriwal said citizens wanted a “Rahne Layak Bharat” (liveable India). He also criticised the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, urging the Prime Minister to focus on preventing exam paper leaks instead.

Targeting the BJP’s administration in Delhi, he alleged that in one year the party had “ruined” the city, citing broken roads, contaminated water supply and severe air pollution. He further claimed that attempts were being made to manipulate voter lists to retain power.

“Modi ji, you can continue to work for power, and I will continue to work for the country,” Kejriwal said, adding that despite being labelled corrupt, the court had made it clear he “was, is and will remain kattar imaandar.”

Drawing parallels with the April 2011 anti-corruption movement that began at Jantar Mantar, he said just as the Congress was swept from power then, the BJP’s exit had now begun.

Senior leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj also addressed the rally.

Mann said Punjab would deliver 100 seats to AAP in the 2027 Assembly polls and called the gathering the start of a march toward national victory, alleging that the Centre had withheld GST dues and Rs 1,600 crore in flood relief.

Sisodia urged party workers to intensify efforts to bring AAP to power at the Centre.