Cough syrup syndicate planned to invest illicit profits in J’khand mining

Lucknow: Investigation agencies probing the illegal cough syrup trade in Uttar Pradesh have uncovered a major trail of black money. The syndicate behind the racket allegedly planned to channel its massive illegal earnings into mining contracts in Jharkhand.

Officials say the network used its links with strongmen and mafia figures active in the mining trade in eastern UP to gain entry into Jharkhand’s political and business circles.

According to sources, the accused had established contact with a minister in Jharkhand who had assured support in securing a lucrative mining project. The syndicate believed investing drug money in mining would yield returns far higher than the profits already being earned from trafficking codeine-based cough syrup.

For obtaining mining contracts, a substantial security deposit is required. This responsibility was reportedly given to key accused Shubham Jaiswal.

Investigators claim that Shubham’s rapid rise in the underworld began after he shifted from liquor trade to the cough syrup racket. His growing wealth and influence brought him closer to several eastern UP strongmen. Sources also say he was promised a seat in the Legislative Council and was gifted a luxury Land Cruiser after being introduced to a top politician.

To facilitate the illegal trade, Shubham along with Amit Singh Tata and Alok Singh allegedly floated several shell companies. These firms were used to procure and transport the controlled cough syrup. The STF and ED are now examining their banking and registration records to establish the money trail. The agencies believe more musclemen associated with the network may soon face action.

Several high-end vehicles linked to the accused, valued in crores, are also under ED scanner. Officials were shocked to find that Alok Singh, a dismissed police constable, owned a lavish 10,000 square foot house worth nearly Rs 20 crore on Sultanpur Road.

In the last three days, SIT teams investigating the racket across six districts have frozen 30 bank accounts belonging to 16 operators. Around 18 individuals connected to a Rs 45 crore illegal trade in Jaunpur district alone have been booked.

The police have also secured 14 days’ custody of Shubham’s father, Bhola Prasad, arrested in Kolkata. During questioning, Bhola reportedly revealed that a Varanasi-based chartered accountant managed Shubham’s accounts. The accountant is now wanted in the case.