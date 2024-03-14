Cotton crop loss compensated with Rs 87.95 cr: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the E- Kshatipurti portal has been opened till March 15, 2024 for farmers to report crop losses from recent hailstorms during the ongoing Rabi season.

The chief minister released a compensation amount of Rs 87.95 crores to farmers of 12 districts affected by cotton crop damage due to floods during the year 2023.

These districts include Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat.

Minister JP Dalal, present at the event, affirmed the government’s compensation for flood-damaged cotton crops in 2023. The government is committed to helping farmers, and many decisions have been taken in the farmers’ interests before, he added.