Corruption & incompetence are basic traits of Congress: JP Nadda

Byndoor (K’taka): BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday said division of the people and society, corruption, incompetence, non-governance, divide-and-rule, are the basic traits of the Congress party, and expressed confidence that people of Karnataka have decided to choose BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.



Addressing a public meeting, he said, the primary character of Congress is division, corruption, commission, non-performance and betraying people from their rights. “Elections are coming and I want to tell you that it is the BJP, under which Karnataka has progressed, it will continue to progress further on the path of development. I can say this with guarantee,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led previous Congress government in the State had withdrawn 175 cases and had released 1,600 people who were Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, involved in anti national activities and had taken law and order into their hands. “This was with an intention to create division in the society, there is vote bank politics, politics of convenience behind this,” he said, as he charged Siddaramaiah of conspiring to disturb peace in the state. “Siddaramaiah is squarely responsible for it,” he added.

Also questioning the rationale behind Siddaramaiah government’s move to close Lokayukta by making it weak, Nadda said, it was because they deeply indulged in corruption, and were “part and parcel of commission and corruption”.