‘Corrupt and criminals will face full force of law’

Chandigarh: Slamming the Akali Dal for its baseless and desperate attempts to divert attention from the ongoing vigilance investigations, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Baltej Pannu today said that the Akali spokesperson is clearly rattled as the law is finally catching up with them and their families.

Pannu said it is amusing how the Akali leaders keep changing roles depending on their convenience. “One day they run to become spokespersons, the next day they pretend to be lawyers, and the day after they try to play victims. Why this restlessness? Why this panic? A little patience would serve them well. Let the investigations run their proper course,” said Pannu.

He said it is no secret why the Akalis are so agitated. “Your party president is already out on bail in the Kotkapura firing case, your favourite police officers are also out on bail. Now, as the probe expands, another close family member has been caught in the web of drug (‘chitta’) and other cases. We know very well what scares you, the fear that soon more skeletons from within your family will tumble out and more of you will be held accountable,” he said.