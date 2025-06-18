Copyright violations: Cops raid 7 resorts in Silvassa, Daman

DAMAN/SILVASSA: As part of a massive enforcement drive, the Crime Branch of the Daman Police carried out large-scale raids on seven reputed resorts in Silvassa and Daman for serious violations of copyright laws.

The raided resorts are Devika Beach Resort and Hotel Cidade De Daman Beach Resort in Daman, and Treat Resort, Khanvel Resort, Ras Resort by Treat, Pluz Resort, and Pearl Resort in Silvassa.

The raids were conducted after a formal complaint was filed by Novex Communications Private Limited, a prominent music licensing firm. The resorts were accused of playing copyrighted music illegally without acquiring the licences required.