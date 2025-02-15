Cops visit Ranveer Allahbadia’s Mumbai flat, find it locked

Mumbai: Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited the residence of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia here as part of a probe into his controversial remarks made on a YouTube show, but found his flat locked, an official said.

Crass remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his ‘BeerBiceps’ channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s now-deleted YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

“The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked,” an official said.

Allahbadia had been asked to remain present at the Khar police station here on Thursday in connection with the probe into his controversial comments. But

after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, he said.

The podcaster had requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down, he added.

Meanwhile, an Assam police team also wants to question Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for

alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show, he said.

“Accordingly, teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia’s flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the

police teams then returned to Khar police station,” the police official said.

The case in Guwahati was registered on Monday. Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam police team on Thursday met the Maharashtra Cyber Department officials.

The Mumbai police as well as the cyber department, who are conducting separate probes into the remarks, have also asked Raina to appear before them in the next five days.

The Mumbai police (Khar police station) have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia’s manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. But the city

police have not registered any FIR in this connection so far, he said. The Mumbai police are also going to record the statement of Pratham Sagar, the video editor of ‘India’s Got Latent’ show, the official said, adding that he has been called for questioning in the afternoon.

The Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show. On Thursday, actor and film personality Raghu Ram recorded his statement with the agency. He was on the judges panel of Raina’s show.