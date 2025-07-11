Cops visit Mumbai building where Kapil Sharma resides day after firing at his restaurant in Canada

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday visited the building where comedian Kapil Sharma resides in the city's Oshiwara area, a day after firing at his newly-opened restaurant in Canada, officials said.

The purpose of the visit was to confirm the address of Sharma's residence, a senior official said.

"Police personnel visited DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, a day after the firing at his restaurant in Canada. The team left the place in some time after confirming the address," he said.

According to the official, neither the security of the comedian was beefed up nor his statement was recorded.

Shots were fired at Sharma's newly-opened restaurant - Kap's Cafe - in Canada's Surrey in the wee hours of Thursday.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) said it responded to a call from a business at 1.50 am local time on Thursday, and added that there were no injuries to anyone at the business.

The cafe opened on July 4.