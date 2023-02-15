Cops to get promotions at par with Gurugram, Faridabad: Haryana min

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that now police personnel of Ambala, Hisar and Karnal etc. will soon get promotions at par with police personnel of Gurugram and Faridabad and efforts are being made to remove disparity among them. For this, about 4,560 new posts have been created and no disparity will have to be in the promotion.

Vij said this in response to the question asked by media persons on Wednesday. He said police personnel from ranges like Ambala, Hisar and Karnal were left far behind in promotion, while the personnel with the same position in Gurugram and Faridabad became Inspectors from Head Constable. He said that it was a very old demand of these police personnel that they should also be brought at par with the promoted policemen. Due to this about 4,560 new posts have been created. Currently this matter is with the Finance Department (FD), as soon as the approval comes from FD, all such personnel will come at par with the rest of the range personnel.

It is a matter of pride to call the daughters of Ambala on the launch of SSLV Azadi-2 – Vij

In response to another question regarding the launch of SSLV Azadi-2 (D2), he said that it is a matter of great pride that on the occasion of launching, daughters from other parts of the country were called in Sriharikota, while the girls of PKR school from Ambala were also invited. He said that the Central Government has also given programming kits to children to increase their interest in science.

The average response time of Dial 112 is 8 minutes – Vij

In response to another question, Vij stated that with the ambitious project of Dial 112, the crime rate in Haryana has substantially lowered. He added that the average response time of Dial 112 is 8 minutes, which means our vehicles reach the spot in 8 minutes.

He said that the public have developed a strong feeling that police support is just one call away from them.