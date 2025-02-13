Cops records statements of Allahbadia’s manager

mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statements of four persons including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija in connection with the controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show “India’s Got Latent”. Statements of four persons including Mukhija and Allahbadia’s manager -- but not Allahbadia himself -- were recorded, said an official of Khar police station. Mukhija was part of the reality show.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department had on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against the show.

Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey, a functionary of the Maharashtra BJP’s Uttar Bhartiya Morcha, had on Monday filed a complaint against Allahbadia and others after the controversy broke.

If the police did not register an FIR against Allahbadia and other participants of the show, he would move the court, he told reporters on Wednesday.

Pandey also claimed that offensive language was used about disabled persons on the reality show. He himself is disabled, and action should be taken against the participants of the show in this regard

too, he said.