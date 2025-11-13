Cops bust Rs 44L car booking scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the mastermind behind a sophisticated cheating and forgery racket that targeted customers of Galaxy Toyota, defrauding them of over Rs 44 lakh.

The accused, identified as Yudhish Chand, a sales executive with the dealership, was apprehended following a tip-off received by the Crime Branch. According to police, Chand duped multiple customers by diverting payments into a fake bank account that closely resembled the company’s official account.

The fraud surfaced after the company’s director lodged a complaint, alleging that Chand had set up a fictitious firm named Galaxy Cars, posing as a subsidiary of Galaxy Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Between June and August 2025, he allegedly collected Rs 44.58 lakh from customers booking Toyota models such as the Fortuner and Hyryder, without delivering any vehicles.

Investigators said Chand forged delivery orders, fabricated finance documents, and transferred the funds to his personal account. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Crime Branch under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A Crime Branch team arrested Chand on November 6 in Haiderpur after tracing him through technical surveillance. He admitted to diverting funds for online gambling and betting, having earlier lost Rs 40 lakh. Police are probing his financial links and possible accomplices.