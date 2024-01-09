Cop, others thrash Kanpur student, fire bullet, urinate in his mouth

KANPUR: In a bid to settle scores, a head constable and about a dozen other men allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and urinated into his mouth one by one, police said on Tuesday.



The men abducted the MCA student named Ayush Dwivedi (23) from the city’s Civil Lines area where he had come to meet someone, drove him five kilometers away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him, they said.

This came as a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The offenders, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, police said.

The bullet fired upon the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) student passed close to his earlobe, they said.

Acting promptly, the police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

A case has been registered against eight named persons and two unnamed persons under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code,

police said.