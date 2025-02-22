Cooperative sector gained momentum due to Centre's efforts: Shah

Pune: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the cooperative sector received a boost in the last three years due to efforts of the Centre. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Janata Sahakari Bank in Pune, Shah said the Modi government made India's cooperative sector marketable. Separately, the Union Home Minister chaired the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune.

He appealed to the cooperative banking sector to embrace technology. "In the last three years, the Centre has worked to give momentum to the cooperative movement in the country. We have made the model of India's cooperative sector marketable. We are empowering the cooperative education by bringing a cooperative university bill," said Shah. He said PM Modi has given a direction to the cooperative sector and underlined the introduction of innovation in the cooperative sector. Shah credited Pune MP and MoS for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, for the establishment of the first regional branch of the Central Register of Cooperative Societies in the city.