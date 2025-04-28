Cooperation of every section of society essential in fight against drugs: Hry CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday emphasised that the cooperation of every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs, saying only through a united effort can a drug-free Haryana be achieved.

He called for collective efforts from the saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and the people of Haryana to actively participate in the campaign for a drug-free state.

Saini was addressing a gathering in Sirsa as part of Cyclothon 2.0, during which he urged all sections of society to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that to realize the dream of a developed India and a developed Haryana, it is essential to make the state drug-free.

Therefore, in the campaign for a ‘drug-free Haryana,’ everyone must also rise above party politics and unite to empower and strengthen the youth of Haryana, he said.

The Cyclothon began at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa and will pass through various parts of the city, before concluding at Odhan in Sirsa district.

On the occasion, Saini rode a bicycle to the event venue and reinforced the strong message of promoting a drug-free Haryana.

He said that today in Sirsa, through the Cyclothon, an extraordinary confluence of energy, celebration, and unity has been witnessed, which symbolises the collective fight against drugs.

He added that it is a matter of pride that the Khap Panchayats have extended their support to this Cyclothon.