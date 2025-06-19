Cool and safe commute gets closer: First AC EMU rake reaches ER’s Sealdah Division

Kolkata: Air-conditioned suburban travel in Bengal is now one step closer to reality with the arrival of the first-ever AC Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rake in Eastern Railways’ (ER) Sealdah Division. The 12-coach rake, painted white-and-blue, manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, reached Ranaghat on Wednesday afternoon for testing and trial runs.

With this, ER joins the AC local network already operational in Western, Central, and Southern Railways. Officials have confirmed that once commissioned, the new service will operate on the Sealdah–Ranaghat route, marking the introduction of the first AC suburban local train not only in Bengal but across eastern India.

Fares for the service have been rationalised to remain affordable, though they are higher than those of non-AC local trains. Eastern Railway has announced that the base fare will be Rs. 29 for journeys up to 10 km and Rs. 37 for distances between 11–15 km, with corresponding monthly season ticket (MST) rates fixed at Rs. 590 and Rs. 780 respectively.

The new rake is equipped with several modern amenities aimed at enhancing both comfort and safety. Each coach features GPS-enabled LED display boards for real-time updates, wide vestibule gangways for easy movement, stainless steel three-seater benches, modular aluminium luggage racks, and large double-glazed windows offering panoramic views. The entire rake is fully air-conditioned with roof-mounted units ensuring even cooling, and all coaches are under CCTV surveillance.

Railway officials said that commissioning, trial runs, and final customisation will take a few more days, adding that a second AC rake from ICF is also expected to arrive soon, which too will serve the Sealdah Division.

The rake, built with a stainless-steel body and straight side walls, features four electrically operated automatic double-leaf sliding doors on each side of every coach. These doors, controlled exclusively by the driver and guard, will open only upon arrival at stations and close before departure, remaining shut while the train is in motion.

“This is a grand gift for the City of Joy and its suburban passengers,” said a senior railway official. The train has already created a buzz, with commuters sharing photos of the rake on social media.